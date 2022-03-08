AsiaOffshore

Perdana Petroleum awarded contracts for AHTS trio by Petronas

Perdana Petroleum

Malaysian offshore marine support services firm Perdana Petroleum has been awarded new charter contracts by Petronas for three anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels worth around $2.3m.

The company’s subsidiary Perdana Nautika will provide the vessels with crews and equipment to perform 24-hour services for assisting and/or servicing drilling rigs, offshore installation, derrick barges, towing and anchor jobs.

One contract has already commenced on February 28 and will last for up to 130 days with an extension option attached of up to 30 days. The two other contracts are expected to start on March 22 with an expected duration of up to 15 days and an extension option of up to 14 days, the company said in the Bursa Malaysia filing.

