Perdana Petroleum secures accommodation work barge contract

Malaysian offshore marine support services firm Perdana Petroleum has been awarded a new charter contract by Vantage Well Services, a subsidiary of Vantage Energy, for the provision of an accommodation work barge vessel.

The company’s subsidiary, Perdana Nautika, will provide the vessel with towing facilities for the Sarawak offshore 2022 facilities work.

The contract, worth around $1.3m, is expected to commence on May 28, 2022, and last for 90 days with an extension option of up to 35 days.

The company which has six work barges in its fleet, said in the Bursa Malaysia filing that the deal is expected to contribute positively to its earnings and net assets for the financial years ending December 31, 2022. In March, Perdana also announced Petronas charters for three anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels worth around $2.3m.