Malaysian oil and gas service provider Perdana Petroleum has been awarded a contract by ROC Oil for the deployment of an anchor handling tug supply vessel to support drilling activities.

The contract is for a period of up to 210 days, with an option for a 145-day extension. Total value of the contract is MYR10m ($2.41m).

The vessel will be utilised for assisting and servicing drilling rigs, offshore installation, derrick barges, towing and anchor jobs.