Perenco closes in on asset play for its only VLCC June 12th, 2020 Hans Thaulow Europe, Tankers

French oil and gas player Perenco is attempting a giant asset play, a rare move by the vintage tanker specialist.

Perenco is selling its only VLCC, the 306,000 dw Bag Meur . A deal to offload the 20-year-old ship to Greek interests for $27m has recently fallen through and the vessel is being recirculated.

Formerly called N. Topaz, Perenco bought the tanker in March for $25m.

Perenco has years of experience with old tankers and now has a handful of floating storage units, sized VLCC down to LR1, in addition to another four trading tankers.