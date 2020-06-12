Perenco closes in on asset play for its only VLCC

June 12th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

French oil and gas player Perenco is attempting a giant asset play, a rare move by the vintage tanker specialist.

Perenco is selling its only VLCC, the 306,000 dw Bag Meur. A deal to offload the 20-year-old ship to Greek interests for $27m has recently fallen through and the vessel is being recirculated.

Formerly called N. Topaz, Perenco bought the tanker in March for $25m.

Perenco has years of experience with old tankers and now has a handful of floating storage units, sized VLCC down to LR1, in addition to another four trading tankers.

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

