Performance Shipping adds another aframax with FSL deal February 19th, 2020 Grant Rowles

Greek owner Performance Shipping, formerly Diana Containerships, continues its transformation into a pure-play aframax owner with the addition of another vessel.

The company has acquired 2007-built aframax FSL Shanghai from Singapore’s First Ship Lease Trust for $26m. The vessel, which is valued by MSI at $23.1m , is scheduled for delivery by the end of March.

Andreas Michalopoulos, deputy CEO of Performance Shipping, commented: “We are very pleased with this acquisition, which brings us one step closer to the creation of the only publicly listed pure-play aframax company. We believe that the company is well positioned to take advantage of favorable charter rates in the future.”

The acquisition will see Performance Shipping’s fleet grow to five vessels made up of four aframaxes and a panamax containership.