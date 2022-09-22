EuropeTankers

Performance Shipping fixes newly acquired LR2 ahead of delivery at $45,000 per day

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 22, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Glencore

Nasdaq-listed Performance Shipping has fixed its LR2 aframax product tanker it agreed to acquire in August this year to commodity trader Trafigura at $45,000 per day.

The charter of the 2010-built Alpine Amalia, which will be the seventh vessel in the company’s fleet, is set to commence upon delivery in November and last between seven and ten months. 

The Greek owner said the vessel will be renamed P. Aliki and should earn between $9.5m and $13.7m, depending on the duration of the charter. 

“Considering recent market developments with charter rates at multiyear highs, the recent expansion of our fleet, and our desire to establish solid partnerships with first-class charterers, we decided to time charter the P. Aliki at this very lucrative level almost two months prior to actually taking delivery of the vessel,” said Andreas Michalopoulos, the chief executive of Performance Shipping.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 22, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button