Performance Shipping fixes newly acquired LR2 ahead of delivery at $45,000 per day

Nasdaq-listed Performance Shipping has fixed its LR2 aframax product tanker it agreed to acquire in August this year to commodity trader Trafigura at $45,000 per day.

The charter of the 2010-built Alpine Amalia , which will be the seventh vessel in the company’s fleet, is set to commence upon delivery in November and last between seven and ten months.

The Greek owner said the vessel will be renamed P. Aliki and should earn between $9.5m and $13.7m, depending on the duration of the charter.

“Considering recent market developments with charter rates at multiyear highs, the recent expansion of our fleet, and our desire to establish solid partnerships with first-class charterers, we decided to time charter the P. Aliki at this very lucrative level almost two months prior to actually taking delivery of the vessel,” said Andreas Michalopoulos, the chief executive of Performance Shipping.