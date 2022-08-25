Performance Shipping takes fleet to seven with its first product tanker buy

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Performance Shipping has acquired its first product tanker, sealing a deal to buy 2010-built (HHI) LR2 aframax oil product tanker Alpine Amalia from Singapore’s ST Shipping.

Performance Shipping is paying $36.5m for the vessel, which is fitted with a ballast water treatment system and a scrubber. The ship will be renamed P. Aliki after delivery, which is scheduled for November 2022.

Andreas Michalopoulos, CEO of Performance Shipping, commented: “The acquisition of our seventh vessel, a long-range Aframax oil product tanker referred to as an LR2, marks yet another significant milestone for our Company. It marks our entry into the refined petroleum product tanker sector, which we believe enjoys strong fundamentals and prospects. Spot charter rates for LR2 tankers are currently averaging in excess of US$40,000.00 per day and we expect to trade the vessel, following its delivery to us, in the spot market.”

Performance Shipping, formerly Diana Containerships, started the transition from a boxship owner to aframax specialist in 2019, and this latest addition takes its fleet to seven tankers.