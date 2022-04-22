Peter Grönwoldt tapped to help run Lidl’s new shipping line

Tailwind Shipping Lines, the new containerline created by the parent of German supermarket giant Lidl, continues to take shape.

Peter Grönwoldt, who worked with Bremen’s Harren & Partner for nearly 20 years, has been appointed to help run the shipping line, which is set to run services from Asia to Europe.

Grönwoldt’s near 40-year career in shipping has seen him work in liner agencies as well as a number of marine insurance firms.

Alphaliner reported earlier this month that Tailwind has chartered three ships and bought another one. The three taken on charter are the 4,957 teu sisters Wiking and Jadrana from Reederei Tamke and Peter Doehle, respectively, as well as the 3,868 teu, Vinnen-controlled Merkur Ocean. Tailwind is also tipped to have bought the 5,527 teu Talassa from Peter Doehle.

During the global supply chain crunch experienced during the pandemic a host of well known retail names including Ikea, Walmart and Home Depot opted to charter in their own ships. Chinese furniture manufacturer Loctek Ergonomic went a step further this January, ordering a 1,800 teu boxship newbuild from Huanghai Shipbuilding for a swift delivery in the first quarter of next year.