Peter Norborg quits Clipper to head up Swire Bulk

Peter Norborg has been headhunted to run Swire Bulk in Singapore, quitting as CEO at Denmark’s Clipper Group yesterday.

Norborg, who had led Clipper since 2016, will take up his new role on January 1, the day Swire Bulk starts operating as a standalone company, having split from China Navigation.

Clipper has chosen its former chief operating officer, Amrit Peter Kalsi, to replace Norborg as CEO.

“We are delighted that Peter will be joining Swire Bulk as CEO. He brings a wealth of shipping experience and strategic leadership to the role. Peter will work closely with Rob Aarvold as general manager of the operating business to help oversee Swire Bulk’s continued development as a high-quality global dry bulk business,” commented Sam Swire, chairman of China Navigation.