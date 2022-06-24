Peterson forms offshore wind venture with Coast Renewable Services

Energy logistics provider Peterson and Coast Renewable Services have formed a joint venture company to provide integrated services to the offshore wind sector.

The new company, Coast Offshore, will be led by Michael Leitch, who is currently projects director at Coast.

Peterson said that in addition to marine management, warehousing, stevedoring and customs formalities, Coast Offshore will provide a comprehensive range of technical solutions to support offshore wind farms throughout the energy lifecycle, adding that it also has the geographical footprint and transferrable skills to support the construction and installation of floating wind projects.

Sarah Moore, chief executive of Peterson Energy Logistics, commented: “We see great potential for the Coast Offshore joint venture, as the combination of that wind specific experience, coupled with our own expertise in marine logistics, ensures we can deliver the integrated solutions clients are looking for.”

The new venture is said to be well-placed to support both existing and new wind farms around the UK, with its partners having a combined presence in Shetland, Aberdeen, Montrose, Dundee, and other locations.