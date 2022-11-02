Peterson scores Dutch wind farm contract

Energy logistics provider Peterson has been awarded a significant contract from Fabricom Offshore Services, an Equans company, to support the converter platform for Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm in the Dutch North Sea.

The contract will see Peterson provide a range of logistics services after the Hollandse Kust Noord topside installation and commissioning work begins. The company will provide onshore and offshore logistics services covering cargo runs, agency, procurement, warehousing, container and tank rental, customs, chartering of support vessels and chemicals and waste handling, delivered from the Port of Den Helder.

The award follows a previously won contract by Peterson from Petrofac to support the offshore installation phase of two 700 MW converter platforms for TenneT’s Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore grid. So far, 47 cargo runs have been completed to Hollandse Kust Zuid in 2022, and Peterson said that by sharing these cargo runs with other offshore energy operators, an estimated 36% saving on carbon emissions has been realised.

The wind farms are located approximately 19 km off the west coast of the Netherlands and are expected to have a total capacity of 759 MW, generating enough renewable power to supply more than 1m Dutch households from 2023.

Mark Hol, head of commercial for the Netherlands at Peterson, said: “This contract award is part of our renewables strategy to grow the business and continue to deliver safe, innovative, and efficient logistics solutions for clients during this energy transition.”

Peterson is set to achieve carbon-neutral status across all 32 of its sites in seven countries at the end of this year, with the ambition to reach net zero operations by 2025.