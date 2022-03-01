Peterson wins logistics contract with Shell

Energy logistics provider Peterson has signed a new contract with Shell to provide supply base services from the Port of Lowestoft.

The new contract follows the expiry of a seven-year-old contract and strengthens the long-term partnership between Peterson and Shell in this region, as well as helps secure jobs in Suffolk and the surrounding areas.

“Not only does this contract reflect our commitment to the local area, but it ensures the stability of the existing workforce and opens opportunities for future growth and new jobs including apprenticeships,” said Jason Hendry, managing director for England and renewables strategy at Peterson.

Under the contract, Peterson will deliver quayside support, warehousing, road transport, customs formalities and the provision of fuel in support of Shell’s Southern North Sea assets. Peterson installed a fueling facility at the Lowestoft site in 2020, increasing the base’s capability and providing an incentive for oil and gas operators and wind farm developers to use Lowestoft as their preferred port.