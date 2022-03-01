EuropeOffshorePorts and Logistics

Peterson wins logistics contract with Shell

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 2, 2022
Peterson

Energy logistics provider Peterson has signed a new contract with Shell to provide supply base services from the Port of Lowestoft.

The new contract follows the expiry of a seven-year-old contract and strengthens the long-term partnership between Peterson and Shell in this region, as well as helps secure jobs in Suffolk and the surrounding areas.

“Not only does this contract reflect our commitment to the local area, but it ensures the stability of the existing workforce and opens opportunities for future growth and new jobs including apprenticeships,” said Jason Hendry, managing director for England and renewables strategy at Peterson.

Under the contract, Peterson will deliver quayside support, warehousing, road transport, customs formalities and the provision of fuel in support of Shell’s Southern North Sea assets. Peterson installed a fueling facility at the Lowestoft site in 2020, increasing the base’s capability and providing an incentive for oil and gas operators and wind farm developers to use Lowestoft as their preferred port.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

