Petraco renews charter agreements with Navigazione Montanari

Nicola Capuzzo Nicola CapuzzoNovember 24, 2020
Lugano-based Petraco has renewed its charter ties with Navigazione Montanari for 2021.

Thanks to the renewed links with Navigazione Montanari the global trading house has ensured its own availability of time charters for the next 12 months at a time when freight rates have reached historic lows, Petraco explained in a release.

Navigazione Montanari’s fleet of product/chemical tanker are used to transport liquid chemical and petroleum refined products.

Founded in Milan, Petraco is one of the oldest independent trading companies in Europe.

