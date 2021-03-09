Petredec exercises options for three dual fuel LPG carriers at Jiangnan

LPG shipping and trading firm Petredec Holdings has exercised its option to construct an additional three 93,000 cu m LPG carriers with dual fuel LPG propulsion at China’s Jiangnan Shipyard.

Delivery of the three vessels are scheduled in June, August and September 2023.

The latest order follows the company’s ordering three LPG carriers at the yard in November last year, and will increase Petredec’s VLGC fleet to 27.

“We are delighted to have expanded our fleet with our good friends at Jiangnan Shipyard. Since our original order back in November 2020, the move towards reducing carbon emissions in shipping has gathered serious momentum. It is a subject that we take very seriously at Petredec, which is evidenced by these next-generation ships on order,” said Giles Fearn, CEO of Petredec Group.

Petredec moves over 10m tonnes of LPG annually on a fleet of over 60 owned and chartered vessels.