Petrobras and Equinor assess environmental feasibility of joint offshore wind energy project

Equinor

Petrobras and Equinor are evaluating the environmental feasibility of jointly developing an offshore wind farm in the Campos Basin, about 20 km from the coast of Brazil. The joint assessment is the result of a partnership agreement signed by the two companies in 2018.

The Aracatu wind farm would be capable of producing approximately 4 GW of energy.

An environmental characterization of the project area, required in the environmental licensing process, was filed in August 2020.

“Brazil’s potential for offshore wind power generation brings promising opportunities for diversifying the country’s energy matrix,” said Petrobras Institutional Relations and Sustainability Director Rafael Chaves.

