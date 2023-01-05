Petrobras appoints interim head until incoming CEO is approved

After the early departure of Caio Paes de Andrade from the position of CEO at Brazil’s Petrobras, the company has named production head Joao Henrique Rittershaussen as interim CEO. Andrade, appointed CEO by previous Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, stepped down before the end of his term in April, making way for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s appointee to the role.

Senator Jean Paul Prates, appointed by President Lula to head the state-controlled company, will take over from Rittershaussen once he is approved internally at Petrobras. Prates said he expects to assume his new role by mid-January.

Prates has expressed interest in increasing Petrobras’ focus on renewable energy. “I see Petrobras,” he said, “as a company that needs to look to the future and invest in the energy transition to meet the needs of the country, the planet and society, in addition to the long-term interests of its shareholders.”

In a December press conference, he said, “Petrobras is a company for the long run and cannot just keep exploring sub-salt oil and paying dividends.”

This week, Prates also reiterated that the new government does not plan to intervene in the setting of fuel prices. He does plan to change the company’s pricing policy, but does not intend to unlink its fuel prices from those of international markets. Rather, he will seek to “unlink them from import parity.”