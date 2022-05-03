Petrobras begins oil and gas production in the Mero field using new FPSO

Petrobras has started to produce oil and gas from the Mero field through the FPSO Guanabara . The new floating production, storage and offloading unit has the capacity to process up to 180,000 barrels of oil and 12m cubic metres of gas per day. It is located more than 150 km off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin in water that reaches a depth of 1,930 metres.

The platform arrived at the Mero field at the end of January. It was connected to subsea wells and equipment, and underwent final tests before starting production. In the first wave, six producing wells and seven injectors will be connected to the platform, which is expected to reach peak production by the end of 2022.

During operation, the FPSO Guanabara reinjects CO2 into the deposit in order to maintain pressure and improve the recovery of oil, and reduce the release of CO2 into the atmosphere.

By the end of 2026, Petrobras expects to have three more of these platforms in use in the Mero field.