Petrobras begins process to contract suppliers to develop its patented HISEP technology

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJanuary 21, 2022
Petrobras

Petrobras has started hiring suppliers to manufacture, install and test its patented HISEP technology designed to separate CO2-rich gas from oil, even at the bottom of the sea, then reinject the gas into the reservoir.

The company has worked with suppliers to carry out conceptual studies and validate the performance of the subsea pumps that will reinject the gas. The company expects to select a manufacturer by August and have the equipment installed in the presalt Santos basin offshore Brazil in 2025.

Petrobras involved suppliers early in the process to mitigate risks, accelerate the technology’s development and create a commercially viable product.

“HISEP could open a new frontier for exploration and development of oil production in deep and ultra-deep waters, in regions where there are reservoir fluids with high gas-oil ratio and CO2 content,” said the company in a statement. It expects the technology to “provide increased oil production by freeing up space in the surface gas processing plant.”

A pilot test is scheduled to be carried out in the Mero 3 area, which is expected to start production in 2024.

Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

