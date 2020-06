Home Region Americas Petrobras extends BW Offshore FPSO June 8th, 2020 Grant Rowles Americas, Offshore

BW Offshore has been awarded a 120-day extension by Petrobras for FPSO BW Cidade de São Vicente , taking the contract through to October 9.

BW says it has commenced planning for demobilisation of the vessel from the field and is considering a temporary layup in Brazil.

The FPSO unit has been on contract to Petrobras since 2009 and has been utilised as a well test facility offshore Brazil.