Petrobras finds oil in Sepia field

Petrobras has confirmed in a statement the presence of oil in the northwest end of the Sepia field, 250 km south of Rio de Janeiro.

The oil-bearing interval, at a water depth of 2197 metres in well 4-BRSA-1386D-RJS, has been verified through electrical profiles and fluid samples. Laboratory analysis will further characterise the oil, while on-site operations will determine the extent of the discovery.

According to the company’s statement, the effective thickness of the oil column is one of the largest ever recorded in Brazil.

A consortium comprising Petrobras, TotalEnergies, Qatar Energy and Petronas Petróleo Brasil won the right to develop the Sepia field through an auction in December 2021. Petrobras is the operator on the project.