Petrobras kicks off hunt for 20 PSVs

Petrobras has launched a public tender for the contracting of up to 20 offshore support vessels, confirming Brazil’s tonnage demand to accommodate its ambitious growth plans.

The state-controlled oil giant is in the market for platform supply vessels ranging from 3,000 dwt to 4,500 dwt, as well as larger multipurpose PSVs.

Petrobras said up to 10 Brazilian-flagged and 10 foreign-flagged ships will be in play for contracts between 60 and 120 days, commencing either May or August 2023.

This could be good news for tonnage exiting the North Sea for work in other regions, including Brazil and West Africa.

Norway’s Fearnley Offshore Supply said the two regions should remain hot spots for quality tonnage as Petrobras alone is expected to charter 50 PSVs in its next round this fall, of which around half is likely to be foreign ships.