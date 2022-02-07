Petrobras moves to exercise rights to Campos Basin blocks

In December 2021, the Brazilian National Council for Energy Policy (CNPE) authorized oil regulator ANP to put 11 pre-salt blocks in the Campos and Santos basins up for sale permanently. State-controlled oil company Petrobras was given a pre-emptive right at that time to a share in those blocks.

The company last week informed the CNPE that it is interested in exercising that right in the Água Marinha and Norte de Brava areas in the Campos basin. Petrobras is seeking to secure a 30% share in those blocks under a production-sharing agreement. Its expression of interest is in line with Petrobras’ strategic plan, which includes a focus on deep- and ultra-deep-water assets.

The National Petroleum Agency reported on December 16 that it had opened the third cycle of the permanent offer. The public session for the presentation of offers in the third cycle is scheduled for April 13.