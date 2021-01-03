Petrobras offloads Sete stake

Brazil’s Petrobras has finally offloaded its equity interest in Sete Brasil Group having announced it would do so over a year ago.

Dutch subsidiary Petrobras Netherlands has transferred to companies of Sete, for a total amount of €7, the equity interest of 15% it held in each of the Dutch special purpose companies controlled by Sete.

The companies, all rig-owning entities, are Arpoador Drilling B.V., Marambaia Drilling B.V., Grumari Drilling B.V., Copacabana Drilling B.V., Leme Drilling B.V., Leblon Drilling B.V. and Ipanema Drilling B.V.

Petrobras no longer holds any direct or indirect equity interest in the companies.