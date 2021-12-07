AmericasOffshore

Petrobras plans to drill first well at Equatorial Margin in 2022

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarDecember 7, 2021
0 26 Less than a minute

Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) plans to begin drilling at the Equatorial Margin in 2022, according to the company’s reservoir executive manager Tiago Homem.

Homem announced at the World Petroleum Congress in Houston that the first of 14 planned wells at the site will be drilled next year.

The Equatorial Margin, off Brazil’s northern coast, has been successfully drilled by neighbouring Guyana and Suriname, said Petrobras’ director of exploration and production Fernando Borges in August, noting that the company hopes for similar results in the region.

Between 2022 and 2026, Petrobras plans to invest $2bn in exploration at the Equatorial Margin, said Homem.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarDecember 7, 2021
0 26 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button