Petrobras plans to drill first well at Equatorial Margin in 2022

Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) plans to begin drilling at the Equatorial Margin in 2022, according to the company’s reservoir executive manager Tiago Homem.

Homem announced at the World Petroleum Congress in Houston that the first of 14 planned wells at the site will be drilled next year.

The Equatorial Margin, off Brazil’s northern coast, has been successfully drilled by neighbouring Guyana and Suriname, said Petrobras’ director of exploration and production Fernando Borges in August, noting that the company hopes for similar results in the region.

Between 2022 and 2026, Petrobras plans to invest $2bn in exploration at the Equatorial Margin, said Homem.