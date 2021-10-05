AmericasOffshore

Petrobras plans to sell its stake in Gulf of Mexico blocks

As part of its debt-reduction and portfolio-optimization strategy, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) plans to sell its entire 20% stake, held by subsidiary Petrobras America Inc. (PAI), in MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC (MPGoM). A joint venture with Murphy Exploration & Production Company, MPGoM owns 15 offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico.

Petrobras’ share of the fields’ production in the first half of 2021 was 11,300 bpd of oil equivalent.

A teaser document issued by Petrobras lists several “attractive growth projects.”

Prospective buyers must demonstrate interest in entering the bidding process by October 25th.

