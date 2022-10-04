Petrobras returns to Singapore for more FPSOs

Brazilan state-controlled oil giant Petrobras has placed an order with Singapore shipbuilder Sembcorp Marine for the construction of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel P-82 set for its Búzios field in the Santos Basin.

The FPSO is scheduled for delivery in 2026 and to become the 29th system to operate in the pre-salt area as part of Petrobras’ new generation of floaters with high production capacity and low-carbon technologies. The unit will be the tenth platform to be installed in the Búzios field, where Petrobras is the operator, with a 92.6% stake in the field, having CNOOC and CNODC as partners, with 3.7% each.

Petrobras said the P-82 will be able to produce up to 225,000 bopd, process up to 12m cu m of gas per day, and store more than 1.6m barrels. The project foresees the interconnection of 16 wells, nine of which are oil producers and seven injectors.

End-September Sembmarine’s compatriot Keppel Offshore & Marine, through its subsidiary Keppel Shipyard, landed a contract with Petrobras for the P-83 floater worth $2.8bn, following a similar deal a month earlier for the P-80 vessel. The price for the latest unit has not been revealed.