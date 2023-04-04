Petrobras seeks FPSO pair for deepwater play

Petrobras is looking to charter a pair of floating production, storage and offloading vessels to be deployed at the deepwater section of the Sergipe-Alagoas basin.

Brazil’s state-run firm has marked the units for the Sergipe Deepwater Project (SEAP), which it said would be strategic to expand the availability of national gas, besides opening a new production frontier in the Northeast region.

In December 2021, seven deepwater fields in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin were declared commercially available. The SEAP I project covers the fields of Agulhinha, Agulhinha Oeste, Cavala, and Palombeta, while the SEAP II project involves the Budião, Budião Noroeste, and Budião Sudeste fields, all operated by Petrobras.

Each FPSO (SEAP I and SEAP II) will have the capacity to process up to 120,000 bpd, with the potential for the pair to also offer up to 18m cu m of gas per day.

“The Sergipe Águas Profundas project stands out for its expressive reserves, with potential to boost the supply of natural gas in the country and reduce our dependence on imports of this input”, said Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates, adding: “Another advantage is that gas is the crucial fuel for energy transition. Not only for its versatility of application – as an energy source for the most diverse industries – and predictability of delivery, but mainly for its efficiency in emissions.”