Petrobras seeks ninth floater for Búzios field

Brazilian oil major Petrobras has initiated the bidding process for the acquisition of a new floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for the Búzios field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt area, estimated to start operating in 2026.

The P-80 floater, contracted in an EPC mode, will be the ninth unit to operate in the field, with the capacity to process 225,000 barrels of oil and 12m cbm of gas daily.

Currently, there are four units in operation in Búzios, which account for more than 20% of Petrobras’ total production. The fifth and sixth platform, FPSOs Almirante Barroso and Almirante Tamandaré, are under construction. The seventh and eighth units, P-78 and P-79, are in the process of being contracted.

Like the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré, the P-80 will be the largest oil production unit operating in Brazil and one of the largest in the world.

The Búzios field, discovered in 2010, is the largest deepwater oil field in the world.