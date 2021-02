Brazilian national energy firm Petrobras has entered into agreement with OP Energia and DBO Energia for the sale of its entire 100% participation interests in the production fields in the Espírito Santo Basin.

OP Energia and DBO Energia will form a consortium to acquire a 50% stake each of the production fields. The total value of the deal is $55m.

Petrobras said the sale is aligned with the company’s strategy of portfolio optimisation and the improvement of its allocation of capital.