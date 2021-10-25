Petrobras starts the process for Catuá Field sale

Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has begun the process, the teaser stage, to sell its entire 100% equity interest in the Catuá Field, located in the Campos Basin, in the state of Espírito Santo, Brazil.

The Concession Contract nº 48000.003560/97-49 refers to the exploratory concession of the BC-60 Block acquired in Round Zero of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). This contract has Petrobras as operator, with a 100% stake, and encompasses other fields besides the Catuá Field that will not be part of the present assignment of rights process.

The concession area is located about 128 km off the coast, in water depths that vary between 1,700 and 1,950m.

There are four wells drilled in the field, where light oils were found in carbonatic reservoirs.

The teaser, which includes key information about the opportunity, as well as the eligibility criteria for the selection of potential participants, is available on the Petrobras Investor Relations website.

This potential sale is in line with Petrobras’ strategy of portfolio optimization, debt reduction and capital-allocation improvement.