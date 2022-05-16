Petrobras terminates process to sell four concessions in Sergipe-Alagoas Basin

Petrobras, Brazil’s state-owned oil company, has decided to terminate the current competitive process, which was in the binding phase, for the partial sale of four concessions located in deep waters in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin (BM- SEAL-4, 4-A, 10 and 11). Currently, the concessions are represented by the fields of Agulhinha, Budião, Budião Noroeste, Budião Sudeste, Cavala and Palombeta.

In a release, Petrobras said the concessions better align now with the company’s strategy than in 2018, when the sale process was started. Termination of the sale process marks “the beginning of the development of a new frontier in deep waters” in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, said the company, and reaffirms its focus on assets in deep and ultra-deep waters.