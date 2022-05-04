Petrobras to invest $16bn in Campos Basin revitalisation

Petrobras plans to invest $16bn in the Campos Basin, installing three new FPSO platforms and more than 100 oil rigs in the area over the next five years.

The company’s Executive Manager of Strategy Eduardo Bordieri, spoke yesterday at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC). He said Petrobras will adopt new technologies in the coming years for the revitalisation of mature assets and the decommissioning of oil platforms. He explained that, without the investment, future production from the Campos Basin would be about a third of what the company now expects to achieve by 2026.

The FPSOs Anita Gabribaldi and Anna Neri will be installed in the Marlim field and will together be capable of producing up to 150,000 barrels per day (bpd). The Maria Quitéria, with capacity for 100,000 bpd, will be installed in the Jubarte field in the north Campos basin.

According to its Strategic Plan 2022-2026, Petrobras hopes to add 20bn boe to its reserves by 2030, including 5b boe from assets operated by Petrobras in the Campos Basin.

Petrobras also announced at OTC that it has reduced the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions per barrel of oil produced by about 50% between 2009 and 2021 thanks to its adoption of low-carbon technologies.

To further its efforts in this area, the company is developing a new model of electrified platforms equipped to use less fuel for power generation. The company reports that the new system reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 20% compared with traditional platforms. Petrobras is also testing its patented technology, HISEP, aiming to reduce emissions from its pre-salt fields.