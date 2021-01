Brazilian national oil and gas company Petrobras has announced that an arbitral panel seated in New York has issued an award in an arbitration initiated by IESA Óleo e Gás.

The arbitral panel has ruled two subsidiaries of the company, Petrobras Netherlands and Tupi, to pay $37m and $33m plus interest respectively to IESA.

According to Petrobras, the arbitration runs under confidentiality, and it was related to and EPC contract for the construction of FPSO modules.