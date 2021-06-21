GasGreater ChinaShipyards

PetroChina contracts Hudong-Zhonghua for more LNG carriers

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 21, 2021
Hudong-Zhonghua

Shanghai-based Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has secured a newbuilding contract from PetroChina International for three 174,000 cu m LNG carriers.

The LNG carrier trio, independently developed by Hudong-Zhonghua, will be 295 m long and 45 m wide, featuring the latest generation of duel-fuel, low-speed propulsion systems to further optimise performance and fuel consumption.

The value of the contract and delivery details have not been revealed. Last year, the yard and PetroChina also struck a deal for the construction of three 174,000 cu m LNG carriers, valued at $185m each. These vessels are scheduled to be delivered in 2022 and 2023.

Chinese shipbuilder has delivered a total of 24 large LNG carriers.

It also confirmed a contract on Monday with Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine to build a pair of 24,000 teu boxships.

