Petrofac and James Fisher eliminate need for offshore surveys

Petrofac has worked in collaboration with asset management specialist, James Fisher Asset Information Services, to eliminate the need for offshore surveys ahead of modification scopes, reducing time and cost.

According to Petrofac, the digital process enables offshore crew to capture detailed visual and measurement data through a process called Self-Capture Point Cloud. Photogrammetric data is collected using intuitive camera equipment, transferred directly to the asset’s digital twin and converted into a point cloud, which can be used to design asset modifications with a high level of dimensional accuracy, the offshore engineering specialist explained.

Using this technique, Petrofac said it was able to undertake a spool piece replacement in the North Sea, avoiding the need to mobilise a survey team – a first for the UK energy industry.

Steve Johnson, VP of digital for Petrofac’s engineering and production services business, commented: “As our industry continues to balance its focus on the maximisation of economic recovery and accelerating towards a lower-carbon future, this type of digital execution provides a means to optimise the use of existing infrastructure by extending field life, whilst reducing offshore travel.

“Data is captured at the point of inspection and core teams are empowered to execute modifications without a time-consuming survey process, ultimately unlocking significant value for our clients through increased uptime and cost efficiencies.”