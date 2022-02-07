Petrofac awarded $100m worth of new contracts

Offshore engineering specialist Petrofac has been awarded two new contracts with Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta, India’s largest private oil and gas exploration company. With a combined value of approximately $100m, the wins include Petrofac’s first significant operations and maintenance (O&M) contract in-country.

Under the Cairn contract, Petrofac will supply expertise at the Ravva oil and gas field in the Krishna Godavari Basin, in coastal Andhra Pradesh. The duration of the contract is four years, with an option to extend by one year. The scope of work includes full O&M of the facility, including offshore platforms, subsea pipelines and the onshore processing terminal.

Cairn has also selected Petrofac to undertake a lump-sum engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project to support the provision of well hook‐up and surface facilities for the Raageshwari Deep Gas (RDG) field, in Barmer, Rajasthan. The main scope of work includes bringing online additional wells, augmentation and modifications to handling and treatment facilities including electrical, instrument control, and safety and protection systems. This follows a previous lump-sum EPC contract, valued at approximately $233M, which Cairn awarded to Petrofac in April 2018.

Nick Shorten, chief operating officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business said: “The award of these contracts both deepens our footprint in India and supports the geographical growth of our Asset Solutions business, as it leverages more than 25 years of operations and maintenance expertise in India for the first time.”