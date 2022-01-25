Petrofac awarded long-term extension by NEO Energy

Offshore engineering specialist Petrofac has been awarded a five-year contract extension for well management and well operator services with UK North Sea operator NEO Energy.

The deal will see Petrofac provide support for 27 wells across the Affleck, Balloch, Dumbarton, Lochranza and Finlaggan fields and also position the company to support future well construction and intervention campaigns.

Nick Shorten, chief operating officer for Petrofac’s asset solutions business, said: “As well operator for over 50 wells on behalf of seven clients, including NEO Energy, this award allows us to build on our exemplary track record of delivering well operator services in the UKCS. Since taking on well management and well operator responsibilities on behalf of NEO in 2020, we have proactively managed the integrity of existing well stock, supported the successful startup of the Finlaggan Field and continued to plan and prepared for execution of production enhancing intervention and new well construction campaigns in 2022/23.”

Petrofac’s contract with NEO Energy began in 2020 and was first extended early in 2021. It involves the provision of ongoing operational, maintenance, engineering, and construction support for the operator’s UK activities while retaining direct procurement and managing sub-contracted services.