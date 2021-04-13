Petrofac awarded NEO Energy extension

Offshore engineering specialist Petrofac has won a one-year extension to its integrated services contract with NEO Energy.

The extension, awarded eight months ahead of the renewal date, takes Petrofac’s contract for operations, maintenance, engineering and construction support for NEO Energy’s UK activities, through to December 2022.

Nick Shorten, managing director for Petrofac in the Western Hemisphere, said: “We are thrilled to continue our support of NEO Energy’s late life asset strategy and pursuit of top-quartile uptime and efficiency. The early extension of our integrated services contract provides further endorsement of our ability to seamlessly deliver services across the asset lifecycle.

Petrofac supported the transition of operations on the Quad 15 & Flyndre area in 2020 following NEO Energy’s acquisition of the assets, and at the same time assumed responsibility for ongoing operations, maintenance, engineering and construction. In July of the same year, under a separate two-year agreement, Petrofac’s well engineering team were selected by NEO Energy to provide well management and well operator support for 25 production wells across the Affleck, Balloch, Dumbarton, Flyndre and Lochranza fields.