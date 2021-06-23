Petrofac awarded North Sea contract extension by EnQuest

Offshore engineering specialist Petrofac has been awarded a one-year contract extension by EnQuest to support its operations on the Kittiwake platform on the UK Continental Shelf.

Under the extension deal, Petrofac will continue in its capacity as duty holder of Kittiwake, a role it has held with EnQuest since 2014, and the asset’s previous owners since 2003.

“Over the term of our 18-year role on Kittiwake, we have managed a wide range of operational work scopes and brownfield projects enabling operational efficiencies and production improvement,” said Nick Shorten, COO of Petrofac’s engineering and production services business.

The coming year will see the completion of several planned subsea campaigns, which should maximise production volumes and energy efficiency as well as emissions reductions.