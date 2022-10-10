Petrofac bags $60m wells management deal with Dana Petroleum

UK energy services company Petrofac has been awarded a $60m contract by Dana Petroleum to provide well management services for all its UK North Sea-operated assets.

The contract includes both floating production storage and offloading vessels, the Triton and the Western Isles in the North Sea.

The new two-year contract, with options for extension, continues the existing five-year relationship, providing outsourced well engineering services to Dana’s 11 operated and 18 non-operated licences in the UK North Sea.

The work scope comprises a full life cycle well engineering from concept through detailed design and planning, supporting well construction, intervention, and decommissioning activities. Petrofac will be in charge of the entire supply chain including rig or vessel hire and well service contracts.

The deal follows recent major decommissioning contract awards in Australia, Africa, and the Gulf of Mexico.