Petrofac CEO to step down next year

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 22, 2022
UK energy services company Petrofac has announced that its chief executive Sami Iskander is leaving the company next year.

Iskander will leave at the end of March 2023 in order to pursue other interests, the London-listed company said. A former Shell vice president became Petrofac CEO in November 2020. Over the last two years, he has overseen the resolution of a historic investigation by the Serious Fraud Office and led a comprehensive refinancing programme.

He will be replaced by Tareq Kawash, who will take over on April 1, and also be appointed as an executive director to Petrofac’s board at that time. Kawash joins from McDermott, where he was most recently senior vice president of its onshore and offshore business lines, and a member of McDermott’s executive committee.

