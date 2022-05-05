Petrofac lands sizeable decommissioning contract in Gulf of Mexico

Offshore engineering specialist Petrofac and Promethean Decommissioning Company (PDC) have formed an alliance to decommission the South Pass 60, South Pass 6 and East Breaks 165 fields, offshore Gulf of Mexico. The legacy offshore fields and assets include nine platforms, 200 wells and 32 pipeline segments.

PDC will take on the role of decommissioning operator and is responsible for fulfilling the field decommissioning orders received from the US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement in February 2022. Petrofac has been appointed by PDC as the decommissioning services provider in a contract valued at around $200m.

The alliance has selected Danos, a leading Gulf of Mexico offshore services provider, for over 75 years to support field operations and the decommissioning programme.

Petrofac said in a release that the project will be led from Houston, with the integrated alliance team using the latest digital software, to deliver the decommissioning project with comprehensive dashboards, transparency and assurance.