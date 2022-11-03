Petrofac North Sea workers back strike action as pay dispute escalates

Nearly 150 UK North Sea workers employed by energy services company Petrofac have voted to strike in an escalating dispute over pay.

The industrial action will start on November 16 with a continuous overtime ban and 48-hour stoppage. The Unite trade union said any action will have a major impact on the maintenance and running of Repsol’s North Sea platforms and the Flotta oil terminal in Scotland.

The strike includes deck crew, platers, pipe fitters, electricians and riggers working on oil and gas fields Arbroath, Auk, Claymore, Clyde, Fulmar, Montrose, Piper, Saltire and Tartan and the Bleo Holm FPSO.

The move follows Unite members rejecting a 3% pay offer with the broader measure of inflation standing at 12.3% and rising.

The union is also demanding the reinstatement of a 10% Equal Time payment, an additional 3% wage increase to cover “years of below inflationary increases”, payment for offshore medicals as well as increases to mileage payments and stand-in duties payments.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Unite’s members working at Petrofac’s Repsol assets are furious at the way the company are treating them. On the promise of a review of the pay and benefits back in 2020 workers sacrificed wages and benefits and now the company is reneging on that commitment. Unite will stand with Petrofac workers in their demands for improvements on pay and benefits.”

A further 48-hour stoppage will take place on November 30 and December 1.