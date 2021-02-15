Petrofac, Repsol Sinopec and TechnipFMC form UK North Sea alliance

Petrofac, Repsol Sinopec Resources UK and TechnipFMC have formed industry alliance to maximise the recovery of oil and gas from the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

The three companies will offer integrated solutions to owners of oil and gas discoveries near Repsol Sinopec’s North Sea infrastructure hubs. Petrofac will provide services associated with topsides engineering and operations support, TechnipFMC will deploy its iFEED front-end engineering and design solution and its integrated subsea business model, while Repsol Sinopec will provide access to its facilities.

Nick Shorten, managing director of Petrofac’s Engineering and Production Services, West, commented: “With more than three billion barrels locked in marginal fields across the UKCS, small pools represent a big opportunity. Industry level collaborations such as this, will drive the standardisation required to reduce the time and cost of tie-back developments. Petrofac is thrilled to combine the asset knowledge gained as Repsol Sinopec’s operations and maintenance partner, with our engineering and project management expertise in support of this exciting collaboration.”

Jose Luis Muñoz, CEO Repsol Sinopec, said: “As an industry we must get better at recognising the benefits of utilising existing North Sea infrastructure to maximise the economic recovery of the basin, minimise carbon emissions and transition to a lower carbon economy. This industry collaboration brings together three well respected, experienced companies that have the resources, drive and ambition to support the continued success of the industry for many years to come.”

Jonathan Landes, president subsea at TechnipFMC, added: “We are delighted to play a part in helping to maximise recovery of oil and gas from the UK Continental Shelf. Leveraging our integrated subsea business models, iFEED® and iEPCI™, we are ideally placed to support and optimize future development opportunities from early concept to first production and beyond while minimising the carbon footprint. With a shared commitment to excellence in Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality standards, we look forward to working with Repsol Sinopec to deliver a culture of efficiency, standardisation and sharing of best practice as we adopt this unique and important alliance in the UK.”