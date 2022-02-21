Petrofac seals floater partnership

Energy industry contractor Petrofac has signed a memorandum of understanding with Dutch firm Seawind Ocean Technology, an engineering and technology company that has developed what is said to be a unique floating offshore wind energy system.

Under the deal, Petrofac will initially support design verification of the system and, thereafter, is positioned to provide project management/EPCm services in connection with Seawind’s first 6.2 MW floating offshore wind turbine demonstrator, due for deployment in European waters by the first quarter of 2024.

Seawind has developed proprietary two-bladed floating wind turbines integrated with a concrete floating structure suitable for installation in all seas, including cyclonic regions and ultra-deep waters.

“Seawind has developed a unique patented technology that deploys the teetering hinge two-blade wind turbine technology, which has many benefits for offshore application. Assembly of the complete system is made in a harbour with land-based cranes, no installation vessels are required for installation at sea,” explained Vincent Dewulf, CEO of Seawind Ocean Technology.

The two companies said they will collaborate on the delivery of early floating offshore wind plant concessions, initially in the Mediterranean Sea and subsequently in other European and global locations, as well as work towards the electrification of other offshore energy assets. Petrofac has been deploying its expertise in support of renewable energy projects since 2008. In 2020, it was awarded the design, supply and installation of the high voltage alternating current (HVAC) onshore and offshore substations for the Seagreen offshore wind farm project in Scotland.