Petrofac seals North Sea contract extension

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 15, 2022
UK energy services company Petrofac has secured a three-year contract extension for maintenance services from Serica Energy.

The deal will see Petrofac continue with the provision of maintenance execution, maintenance consultancy and metering services to Serica Energy’s Northern North Sea asset, the Bruce platform complex, which processes production from its Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields.

The contract, which builds on a relationship with Serica Energy that began in 2018, was enhanced in 2019 to include metering engineering services through the deployment of dedicated onshore and offshore personnel.

Financial details surrounding the latest deal have not been disclosed.

