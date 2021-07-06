Petrofac seals three-year contract with Neptune Energy

Offshore engineering specialist Petrofac has won a three-year contract extension from Neptune Energy valued in the region of $14m.

The renewal, which comes into effect on January 1, 2022, includes provision of operations and maintenance services for Neptune Energy’s Cygnus Alpha platform in the Southern North Sea. The contract incorporates options to extend its term.

Neptune Energy’s UK managing director, Alexandra Thomas, said: “Petrofac has been an integral part of the team at Cygnus over the past decade. The awarding of this contract extension ensures we retain skilled personnel with in-depth knowledge of the asset and underlines our commitment to strengthening our relationships with service partners.”

Cygnus is one of the crucial components of the UK North Sea energy infrastructure, capable of producing around 6% of UK domestic gas demand.

Petrofac began working on the pre-operational phase of Cygnus – the largest gas field discovery in the Southern North Sea for 30 years – in 2011. Today, in addition to its operations and maintenance services contract, Petrofac provides engineering services and emergency response support to Neptune Energy.