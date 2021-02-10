EuropeOffshore

Petrofac secured decommissioning contract with PTTEP in Australia

Petrofac

Offshore engineering specialist Petrofac has secured a well project management contract with PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) for operations in Australia.

Under the contract, Petrofac will provide all project manpower to enable the execution of plug and abandonment operations on two of PTTEP’s remaining subsea wells in the Vulcan Basin, located in North West Australia.

The work will include detailed planning, procurement services including tender for a semi-submersible rig, and management of operations and sub-contracted services.

“The award of this contract is testament to our track record for delivering well engineering and decommissioning services for our clients globally. Our teams have operated in Australia for more than a decade working on some of the region’s largest energy developments, but we are particularly excited to be deploying our well project management capability and expertise there for the first time,” said Nick Shorten, managing director for Petrofac’s engineering and production services.

