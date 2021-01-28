EuropeOffshore

Petrofac secures more North Sea work with INEOS FPS

Grant Rowles January 29, 2021
Petrofac is expanding its provision of operations and maintenance support services for INEOS FPS to include engineering and construction support in a new five-year deal.

Petrofac will continue to supply personnel to the Unity Platform in the Central North Sea, the onshore Cruden Bay Terminal and other landline sites.

Nick Shorten, managing director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services, West, said: “Over the past year we have been supporting INEOS FPS as they work to transform the Forties Pipeline System, and during this time our teams have developed a great understanding of both our client’s onshore and offshore sites.

“The enhancement of this contract demonstrates our client’s continued confidence in our ability to maintain safe operations while delivering improvements to production efficiency. We very much look forward to continue working with INEOS to unlock further value.”

