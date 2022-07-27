Petrofac secures North Sea contract extension from EnQuest

Offshore engineering specialist Petrofac has been awarded a one-year contract extension by EnQuest to support its operations on the Kittiwake platform on the UK Continental Shelf.

Under the extension deal, Petrofac will continue in its capacity as duty holder of Kittiwake, a role it has held with EnQuest since 2014, and the asset’s previous owners since 2003.

“We have developed a productive and longstanding relationship with EnQuest over the past eight years. This contract renewal is a great testament to this partnership, as well as our team’s high performance and strong knowledge of the asset, said Nick Shorten, chief operating officer of Petrofac’s asset solutions business.

The Kittiwake field was discovered in 1981. It was developed with a fixed steel jacket platform and production began in 1990. In February 2014, EnQuest acquired a 50% stake and operatorship of greater Kittiwake area which consists of the Kittiwake field and surrounding development/acreage. EnQuest also acquired a 100% interest in the Kittiwake to Forties oil export pipeline.